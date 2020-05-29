Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.90 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 170,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.52 per share, with a total value of $30,272.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

