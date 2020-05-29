Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Trustmark worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

