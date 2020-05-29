Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.08.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $182.05.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

