Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,825,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $22,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $786.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

