Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $22.59 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Buys 887 Shares of Tennant
Rhumbline Advisers Buys 887 Shares of Tennant
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report