Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $22,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Several brokerages have commented on HWC. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $22.59 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

