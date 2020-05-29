Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of iRobot worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iRobot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,759 shares of company stock worth $373,550. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

