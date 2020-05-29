CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $18.99.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

