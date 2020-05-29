Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chiyoda Corporation engages in the provision of engineering services. Its operating segment consists of Engineering and Other segments. Engineering segment provides industrial machinery consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services. Other segment deals with temporary staffing, information technology and travel services. Chiyoda Corporation is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Casio Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Casio Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of CHYCY stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. Casio Computer has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

