Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Hold

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

