FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

