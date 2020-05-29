National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $58.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

