EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

