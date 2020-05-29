EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renovaveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

EDP Renovaveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renovaveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renovaveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Buys 887 Shares of Tennant
Rhumbline Advisers Buys 887 Shares of Tennant
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc
Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report