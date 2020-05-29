Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to “Buy”

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

