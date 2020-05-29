EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

