EIFFAGE SA/ADR’s (EFGSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EFGSY. Societe Generale downgraded EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get EIFFAGE SA/ADR alerts:

EFGSY opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIFFAGE SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.