Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Now Covered by Main First Bank

Investment analysts at Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.