Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Now Covered by Main First Bank

Investment analysts at Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

