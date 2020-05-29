Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ping An Insurance Company of China Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Ping An Insurance Company of China Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
Casio Computer Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Casio Computer Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DBS GRP HOLDING/S to Hold
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report