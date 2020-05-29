Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTCWY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

