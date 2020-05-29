Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 26.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 497,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

