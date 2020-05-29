Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

