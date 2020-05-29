Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,311 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sullivan Marianne bought 85,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $558,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,028 shares in the company, valued at $635,533.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 164,957 shares of company stock worth $1,109,315. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PMT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

