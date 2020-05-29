Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 129.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.85. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

