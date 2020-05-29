Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 129.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $833.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.85. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calavo Growers, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Calavo Growers, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Tompkins Financial Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Tompkins Financial Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report