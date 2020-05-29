Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.55 on Friday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

