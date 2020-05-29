Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,767,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,189,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 549,828 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.07.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

