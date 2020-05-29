Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 208,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 171,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

