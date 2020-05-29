Aperio Group LLC Buys 8,029 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 105.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Core-Mark by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORE opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

