Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 523.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COSTAMARE INC/SH stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

