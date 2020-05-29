Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Holdings Decreased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.92 on Friday. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.95 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $804,458.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

