Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,500 shares of company stock worth $263,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

