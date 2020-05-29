Aperio Group LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,969,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after buying an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,355,000 after buying an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TriMas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne bought 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

