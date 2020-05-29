$13.56 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post sales of $13.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. Chromadex reported sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $59.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.02 million to $61.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.48 million, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $88.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 132.48% and a negative net margin of 58.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chromadex in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chromadex by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Chromadex has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

