Aperio Group LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Calavo Growers, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Calavo Growers, Inc. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Tompkins Financial Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Tompkins Financial Co. Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report