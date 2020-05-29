Aperio Group LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -151.60 and a beta of 0.52. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,234 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,286 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.