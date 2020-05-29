Aperio Group LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,012 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,169 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

