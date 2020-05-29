REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Stock Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of REX American Resources worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 256.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 683.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

NYSE REX opened at $58.51 on Friday. REX American Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market cap of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.