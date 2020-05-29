Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sasol alerts:

SSL opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.