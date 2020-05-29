Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry bought 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.68 per share, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Storch Debra Von purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.82 per share, with a total value of $63,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $180,291.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

