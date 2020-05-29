Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.30 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

