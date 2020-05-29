Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 353,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.30 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.
GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
