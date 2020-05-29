24,392 Shares in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of K12 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in K12 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of LRN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.20. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

