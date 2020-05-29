Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nevro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nevro by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. Nevro Corp has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

