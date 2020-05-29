Aperio Group LLC Acquires 15,659 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 185,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $614,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

