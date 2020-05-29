Aperio Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.