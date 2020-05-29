Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of ALGT opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.77. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

