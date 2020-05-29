Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.37 ($39.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA:SGO opened at €28.37 ($32.99) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

