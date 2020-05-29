Aperio Group LLC Buys 34,985 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 171.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 79,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

