Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2020 – The Ensign Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – The Ensign Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – The Ensign Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – The Ensign Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s spin-off of its home health and hospice business is expected to help it meet the patients' requirements as well as enhance shareholder's value. Its growth has been driven by its expertise in acquiring real estate or leasing post-acute care operations and transforming them into market leaders. Its inorganic strategies have boosted its revenue base and a solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its financial flexibility continues to impress. However, it has been suffering from rising expenses that keep draining its bottom line. A Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00% leave us inconclusive of its earnings surprise as it is set to report its first-quarter earnings on May 12.”

4/20/2020 – The Ensign Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – The Ensign Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,750.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

