$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce $13.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.42 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $720,423. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.