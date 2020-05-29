$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce $13.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.42 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean bought 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mathews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock worth $720,423. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Arizona State Retirement System Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Inogen Inc Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Fulton Financial Corp Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Stantec Inc.
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC
Aperio Group LLC Buys 8,029 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.
Aperio Group LLC Buys 8,029 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report