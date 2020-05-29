Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO):

5/28/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/21/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

5/15/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 82,574 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

