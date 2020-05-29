Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,858 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

CRS stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,876.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James D. Dee acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

