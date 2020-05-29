Arizona State Retirement System Sells 19,775 Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $7,653,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $15.01 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $856.57 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

