Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTOR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $7,857,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.52. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

