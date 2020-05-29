Arizona State Retirement System Takes $215,000 Position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Editas Medicine by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

